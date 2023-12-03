Hollywood Studio Announces ‘Gatsby-esque’ Film About GOP Congressman

HBO Films is making a movie about expelled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York.

The production company optioned the rights to Mark Chiusano’s newly published book “The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, Variety reported.

Frank Rich, who was the executive producer for the series “Veep” and “Succession,” is at the head of the film based on the book published on Nov. 28, according to the outlet. Mike Makowsky is the main writer of the upcoming film, and Rich Chiusano will be the consulting producer.

The film, described as “forensic” with a “darkly comic look,” depicts Santos’ congressional race in Long Island to the end of his time in office, the outlet reported. It tells “the story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman. The Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream,” according to the official logline. (RELATED: Speaker Mike Johnson Says He ‘Couldn’t Block’ George Santos Expulsion)

Santos was expelled from the U.S. House becoming the first member in history to be expelled before begin convicted in a floor vote of 311-114. He previously announced on Nov. 16 that he will not seek reelection after the release of the House Ethics Committee report that said the New York Republican “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”