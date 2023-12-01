Politics

House Votes To Expel George Santos

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

New York Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled from the U.S. House in a Friday floor vote, as he ended up not receiving enough votes to remain in Congress following a damning House ethics report.

The vote was 311-114. Santos is officially the first member to be expelled before receiving a conviction. He is the sixth member to be expelled in history.

Many Republicans who voted against removing him from the House pointed to the fact he has not yet been convicted of any crime. GOP House leadership ended up sticking with Santos, voting against his expulsion.

Santos announced Nov. 16 that he will not seek reelection after the release of the House Ethics Committee report that said the New York Republican “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.” (RELATED: George Santos Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection)

In October, the DOJ charged Santos with a 23-count superseding indictment on fraud and conspiracy charges. (RELATED: George Santos Hit With 23-Count Superseding Indictment Over Alleged Credit Card Fraud, Conspiracy)