House Votes To Expel George Santos

New York Republican Rep. George Santos was expelled from the U.S. House in a Friday floor vote, as he ended up not receiving enough votes to remain in Congress following a damning House ethics report.

The vote was 311-114. Santos is officially the first member to be expelled before receiving a conviction. He is the sixth member to be expelled in history.

Many Republicans who voted against removing him from the House pointed to the fact he has not yet been convicted of any crime. GOP House leadership ended up sticking with Santos, voting against his expulsion.

Santos announced Nov. 16 that he will not seek reelection after the release of the House Ethics Committee report that said the New York Republican “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.” (RELATED: George Santos Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection)

Tim Burchett says momentum is on George Santos’ side. Asked about all the allegations against him. “We’re a bunch of sinners,” Burchett said Mike Lawler: “It is abundantly clear that George Santos is unfit to serve in public office, period, from dogcatcher to Congress.” pic.twitter.com/6dNvU7aGCc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 1, 2023

In October, the DOJ charged Santos with a 23-count superseding indictment on fraud and conspiracy charges. (RELATED: George Santos Hit With 23-Count Superseding Indictment Over Alleged Credit Card Fraud, Conspiracy)