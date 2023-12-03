Father In Custody After Allegedly Killing Pregnant Wife, Kidnapping Infant Son Who Is Later Found Dead On Roadside

An Idaho man was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and kidnapping his 10-month-old infant who was later found deceased, according to Law&Crime.

The drawn-out incident began Nov. 30 when Bonneville County deputies responded to a disturbance call of an unidentified naked man walking through Swan Valley General Store around noon, according to a press release. After identifying the suspect as Jeremy Albert Best, authorities turned him over to hospital staff for “medical and mental health concerns.”

Best was never arrested though, instead, a hospital spokesperson told EastIdahoNews.com that he was discharged, Law&Crime reported.

Shortly after 11:40 p.m., dispatchers claimed that they heard a “disturbance” over a call sent to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Law&Crime reported. Upon arrival at the Victor, Idaho home, police found a woman, identified as 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall, “non-responsive.” Randall was pronounced dead on scene, with police investigating it as a homicide, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Skeleton Found After 40 Years Identified As Man Who Disappeared Amid Conflict With Girlfriend’s Ex)

Authorities then activated an Amber Alert, attempting to locate Randall’s 10-month-old son, Zeke. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Dec. 1 identifying the alleged suspect as Randall’s husband, Best, who was believed to have “fled the area” with Zeke, noting that he was potentially “armed and very dangerous.”

BREAKING: Ten-month-old Zeke Best has been found dead two days after he was allegedly abducted by his father, who has been located and arrested in Idaho.https://t.co/RdVaigXvYs — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) December 2, 2023

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9:17 a.m. Saturday from hunters east of Idaho Falls alleging that they had seen a man “naked and making odd comments,” according to a press release. Authorities then located Best, finding his car in an embankment off the side of the road, as well as Zeke who was deceased at the scene. (RELATED: Father Allegedly Guns Down Son On Thanksgiving Day, Authorities Say)

Best was booked Saturday at the Bonneville County Jail without bond for Randall’s murder, according to Law&Crime.

Randall had been pregnant with her second child, Meg Fischer, Randall’s cousin told EastIdahoNews.com.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case,” the Bonneville Sheriff’s Office stated.