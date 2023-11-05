Man Allegedly Decapitates Relative, Makes Off With Her Head, Police Say

A man was arrested Saturday in San Francisco for the alleged decapitation of a female relative in Santa Rosa, California, police said in an announcement.

Officers responding to a homicide call Thursday afternoon discovered a headless body at a Pomo Trail residence. The victim’s head was not found at the scene, and police suspect her relative, 24-year-old Luis Aroyo-Lopez, of committing the murder and fleeing with the head, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD).

UPDATE-HOMICIDE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. Luis Aroyo-Lopez has been caught. Details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/bHCk43jAXe — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) November 4, 2023

Aroyo-Lopez, identifiable by his distinctive “420” and marijuana leaf tattoo, has a history of violent crime, including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges. Recently released from state prison, he was under post-release community supervision at the time of the homicide, per the statement.

Details surrounding his capture Saturday morning remain undisclosed, including whether the victim’s head was recovered upon the arrest. (RELATED: Parents Sue Hospital After Baby Allegedly Decapitated During Birth)

UPDATE: Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, 24, arrested in SF in slaying of relative in Santa Rosa, where she was decapitated, per @SantaRosaPolice. Relatives say victim was his grandmother pic.twitter.com/irPI5FZSgn — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 4, 2023

Police did not detail the suspect’s exact relationship to the victim, but relatives informed KTVU reporter Henry Lee that the deceased was the grandmother of Luis Aroyo-Lopez.

“I was actually really shocked. This is actually a pretty good, pretty chill neighborhood,” the victim’s neighbor Sarah Wierenga told KTVU.