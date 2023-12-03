‘You Don’t See Israeli Soldiers Raping Palestinian Women’: CNN Host Clashes With Dem Congresswoman On Hamas

CNN host Dana Bash hit back against Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington Sunday on the issue of sexual violence against women by Hamas.

“I’ve seen a lot of Progressive women. Generally speaking, they’re quick to defend women’s rights and to speak out against using rape as a weapon of war, but downright silent on what we saw on Oct. 7 and what might be happening inside Gaza right now to these hostages,” Bash told Jayapal in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Jayapal said that she “absolutely” was thinking about “the impact of war on women in particular,” noting that she “condemned what Hamas has done.” Bash asked if the congresswoman specifically condemned sexual violence against women, causing Jayapal to pivot to “international humanitarian law” with respect to Israel.

“With respect, I was just asking about the women, and you turned it back to Israel,” Bash interrupted, calling the congresswoman out. “I’m asking you about Hamas.”

“I already answered your question, Dana,” Jayapal said. “I said it’s horrific, and I think that rape is horrific. Sexual assault is horrific. I think that it happens in war situations. Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools. However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians. Fifteen thousand Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes, three-quarters of whom are women and children.” (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Says ‘There’s No Way To Spin’ The Latest Bad News For Biden)

“And it’s horrible,” Bash said. “But you don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women.”

Jayapal told the CNN anchor that she did not want to turn the conversation into “the hierarchies of oppression,” stating that “this is not the way that we are going to beat terrorism.”