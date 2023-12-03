NYC Stabbing Leaves Four Dead, Including Two Children, And Two Cops Slashed

A stabbing rampage in Queens, New York has left four dead, including two children, and two cops injured Sunday, according to authorities.

Suspect Courtney Gordon, 38, was identified by police after he reportedly killed four people, including one 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, reported ABC7. Emergency operators received a call from a “young female” at around 5:10 a.m. who claimed that her cousin was “killing her family members” at their home in Fair Rockaway, New York Police Department (NYPD) Chief Jeffrey Maddrey stated during a press briefing, per the outlet.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were reportedly met in the driveway by Gordon who was “carrying luggage” before he allegedly stabbed one officer in the “neck/chest area” and hit the other on the head. (RELATED: Woman Is Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter After Stabbing Man 108 Times, Blames Weed-Induced Psychosis)

“As they get to the driveway they see a male walking out, he’s carrying luggage. Our officers asked the male a question or two, an encounter that lasted about 10 seconds, where the male draws a knife on our officers. He stabs one officer in the neck/chest area. He strikes the second officer in the head,” Maddrey stated.

Authorities stated that a 28-year veteran then shot and killed Gordon, who was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to Jamaica Hospital, according to the outlet.

NEW YORK — At least five people are dead, including a suspect, after a stabbing at a home in Queens on Sunday. For more breaking news updates, follow us at @TheNewsTrending pic.twitter.com/u7UyyIM4qu — Hot news (@TheNewsTrending) December 3, 2023

After the suspect was contained, officers discovered the body of an 11-year-old girl outside of the burning home. Three remaining victims were later found inside after the fire was put out, with authorities alleging that Gordon had stabbed them all to death. (RELATED: NYC Police Say Suspect Was ‘Hearing Voices’ Just Hours Before Allegedly Stabbing Family Of 3 To Death)

“This shows that police officers never know what they’re responding to, what’s awaiting for them on that scene. This scene was chaos; multiple victims, a house on fire and a madman on a rampage, on a mission,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry stated, per the NY Post

All four victims’ identities have yet to be released, however, police stated that a 44-year-old woman and man in his 30s were killed in addition to the two children. A fifth stabbing victim, who was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, was also noted by the NYPD, and is currently in critical condition.

The two officers injured are expected to recover after being taken to Jamaica Hospital as well, authorities confirmed.

Gordon had one prior arrest for a strangulation, domestic violence assault that took place in the Bronx, authorities noted. However, officers do not believe that it has any connection with the recent attack, emphasizing that Gordon’s motive is currently unknown.

Both the NYPD and the New York Fire Department Marshals are continuing their investigation into the incident, according to the outlet.