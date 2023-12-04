Ashanti’s Reps Confirm Major Life Update

Representatives for Ashanti have confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The 43-year-old singer and actress is welcoming a child into the world alongside her rapper boyfriend, Nelly, according to Us Weekly. “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source close to the couple told the outlet.

The on-again-off-again couple rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Pregnancy rumors first began to swirl several days before the announcement was made. Ashanti — whose full name is Ashanti Douglas — was spotted attending Nelly’s Black and White ball in St. Louis, and at one point, she gently placed her hand on her stomach while she was on stage with Nelly. Fans were quick to note that Nelly made the exact same hand gesture, seemingly confirming the pregnancy without having to utter a word. The duo then broke out into laughter, unable to hide their exciting news.

A video of the moment has been widely shared by a variety of media outlets.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., currently shares 29-year old daughter Chanelle, and 24-year-old son Cornell Hayenes III with his ex, Channetta Valentine, according to Us Weekly.

Nelly and Ashanti have been linked to one another for years, but have also been known to separate for extended periods of time. The pair previously drifted apart for a whole decade.

Nelly confirmed they were once again a couple in September during Philo TV’s “Boss Moves with Rasheeda.” (RELATED: Model-Singer Suki Waterhouse Reveals She’s Pregnant With Boyfriend Robert Pattinson’s Baby)

It is unknown exactly how far along Ashanti is in her pregnancy, or what it means for the couple’s future plans.