Whitney Cummings Reveals Her Pregnancy

Whitney Cummings announced she is pregnant with her first child on Tuesday in a cheeky Instagram post.

The 40-year-old comedian posted a series of photographs to her social media page with her bump on full display in a bikini. She was makeup-free and wore her hair up as she showed off the beginnings of her baby bump. The first few photos show Cummings with her dog and the last image in the gallery shows a sonogram of her developing baby. “In these pix I am with child,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “And there’s a baby in me too,” she wrote in the post that can be seen here.

Whitney Cummings reveals she’s pregnant at 40 — shares bump and sonogram pics! (via @toofab)https://t.co/uXDSCa73yF — TMZ (@TMZ) June 20, 2023

Cummings stayed true to her comedic roots and threw in some humor as part of her pregnancy announcement.

“Human pup coming December,” she wrote.

She addressed her fans by reassuring them their tickets for upcoming shows are still valid.

“All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times,” Cummings quipped.(RELATED: ‘I Got My Lady In Here’: A$AP Rocky Defends Pregnant Rihanna As Fight Breaks Out)

Whitney Cummings Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby Whitney Cummings’ comedy troupe is adding a new member. The comedian is pregnant with her first child, she announced on Instagram June 20. The 40-year-old shared the news alongside a sonogram and… pic.twitter.com/VGdpiYw4xM — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) June 20, 2023

Cummings addressed her desire to become a mother earlier this year during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, Willie Geist, and Bush Hager. She noted she wanted to get pregnant in 2023 and said she had frozen her eggs several years prior to ensure she always had the option, according to People.

Fans and celebrities alike have flocked to Cummings’ social media page to congratulate the famous comedian on her pregnancy and the new adventure ahead.