Want A Personalized Birthday Message From Disgraced Rep. George Santos? It’ll Cost Less Than You Might Expect

Congress’ most recently expelled member, former Republican New York Rep. George Santos, is now the newest political figure available on Cameo, a personalized video greeting company.

Santos is listing himself on Cameo as a “Former congressional ‘Icon’!” with a fingernail painting emoji and “The Expelled member of Congress from New York City.” Available for $200 per video, Santos offers traditional celebratory greetings as well as gossip, pep talks, advice and roasting. Among the political commentators on Cameo, he may be the most famous after Sarah Palin.

George Santos has sold 200+ Cameo videos in a day (and raised his rate from $75 to $200) I can already picture the threads about it: “Here’s how George created a 7-figure personal brand in just 2 days 🧵👇” pic.twitter.com/g0VmBeHkad — Charlie Light (@charliewrich) December 4, 2023

Santos, who was expelled Dec. 1 in a 311-114 vote, was charged in October with “conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud,” according to the indictment from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. (RELATED: George Santos Hit With 23-Count Superseding Indictment Over Alleged Credit Card Fraud, Conspiracy)

Santos is the sixth member of Congress to be expelled, and the first in over 20 years, according to NBC. Prior to his removal from office, Santos became the target of public scrutiny after being caught in multiple lies about his identity, education and work history during his 2022 campaign.