Top Republican Calls For Dem’s ActBlue To Stop Processing Donations For Hamas Sympathizers Following DCNF Report

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee slammed the primary fundraising platform utilized by Democrats following the Daily Caller News Foundation’s report that it was processing donations for groups sympathetic toward Hamas.

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines called on ActBlue, which processed more than $3.5 billion in donations for Democrats and liberal organizations in 2022, to stop processing donations for groups with Hamas sympathies. ActBlue processes donations for groups like Black Lives Matter Grassroots, Palestine Legal, US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) and multiple chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), that defended or otherwise legitimized Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks where they killed more than 1,000 civilians in Israel, the DCNF first reported.

“It’s shocking that Democrats’ primary fundraising vehicle is helping bankroll antisemitic protests across the country where Hamas terrorists are honored as martyrs,” Daines told Fox News Digital. (RELATED: Dem Fundraising Platform ActBlue Is Processing Donations For A Bail Fund For Illegal Immigrants)

Daines suggested that Democrats should take initiative and leave the platform if it continues to process donations for groups that have praised Hamas. “ActBlue should cut off access to these pro-Hamas groups or Democrats should leave the platform,” he continued.

Three prominent pro-Israel Democrats, Sens. Chuck Schumer, Jacky Rosen and Bob Menendez, were silent on whether or not they would leave ActBlue when reached by the DCNF.

USPCN, one of the groups ActBlue processes donations for, described Hamas’ terrorist attacks as “self-defense operations” that were a “legitimate response to unending violence from Israel’s extreme right-wing, racist, white supremacist, zionist [sic] government.”

Hamas raped women and kidnapped children during its Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. Black Lives Matter Grassroots, also supported by ActBlue, defended Hamas’ actions too.

“When a people have been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense,” a statement from the group following the Oct. 7 terror attacks reads. Black Lives Matter Grassroots later doubled down on their praise of Hamas.

ActBlue also processes donations for several DSA chapters that either expressed support for Hamas’ attacks or downplayed them. Among these were the DSA chapters of San Francisco, Greater Baltimore and Boston.

Palestine Legal, which also has donations processed by ActBlue, called Hamas’ invasion of Israel “one of the most significant acts of Palestinian resistance to Israel’s nearly eight decade long settler colonial project in Palestine.”

ActBlue and Daines’ office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.