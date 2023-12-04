The World Health Organization (WHO) announced a significant outbreak of Influenza A (H1N2) on Friday, across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The International Health Regulations National Focal Point (IHR NFP) notified WHO that the first human case of swine-origin influenza A (H1N2) was identified in Britain during routine surveillance of respiratory illnesses. At present, the source of the infection is unknown, but all of the unelected “governing” bodies like WHO and IHR WTF believe there is limited ability for sustained transmission among humans.

In the case noted by WHO, the patient reported a very wild onset of symptoms in early November. A respiratory sample of the case was provided to the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) where it tested positive for the rare infection. The individual patient was said to have recovered by the end of November.

WHO is monitoring the situation very closely to assess the overall risk of a significant swine flu outbreak. The patient had absolutely no contact with pigs, pets, or farms, but did live within proximity of a pig farm, so that is where the investigation sounds like it’s starting.

While past outbreaks of swine flu have been sporadic and defined by a mild clinical illness, some individuals have been hospitalized. In others, the variant has proven fatal. (RELATED: China Inches Back Toward Lockdowns As Mysterious Viral Outbreak Surges)

An outbreak in Michigan of H1N2 was reported back in August where another patient suffered from mild symptoms. At the time, the CDC noted that anyone with comorbidities is at far greater risk of developing a deadly infection from the outbreak.