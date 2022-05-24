A Host Of Cartoonish Bond Villains Are Deciding Your Fate From The Swiss Alps

Welcome to the World Economic Forum set in the rolling idyllic countryside of Davos, Switzerland.

So picturesque is the landscape surrounding WEF 2022 that it must be easy to forget it’s where the fate of plebeian society is decided by a cartoonish collection of bond villains. Let’s start with the founder of the WEF, cyberman come-to-life, Klaus Schwab.

Schwab told an audience on Monday that “the future is just not happening, the future is built by us, by a powerful community such as you here in this room.” Schwab was talking to roughly 2,500 business, political, and media elites, and informed them that they “have the means to improve the state of the world.” (RELATED: Footage Appears To Show Jack Posobiec Being Questioned By Swiss Police)

No, Schwab’s speech was not plagiarized from pages of George Lucas or the latest D-list dystopian hellscape flick. Schwab actually believes that all of the world’s problems can be solved by the millionaires, billionaires, and their spoiled heirs… you know, the ones who mostly created the macro-sociological, environmental, and financial crises pushing us to oblivion.

Or, as Noam Chomsky put it, “the most dangerous point in human history,” where “the lucky ones will die more quickly.”

Then there’s Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans, who casually informed the world that he and a Chinese multinational technology group is developing the means to monitor our individual carbon footprint. Who doesn’t love the idea of the most powerful people in the world, the people who decide your fate, knowing exactly what you buy, eat, and where and how you travel.

Like, what could possibly go wrong? It’s not like they’re going to track down and try to quietly sequester a conservative journalist and make him delete content from his personal devices or anything. They certainly wouldn’t do that to you you (not).

One of the main talking points in Davos this year is the impending global food catastrophe that’s apparently going to hit in about 10 weeks (ish). That shouldn’t be an issue for anyone attending WEF though, as they can more than afford the average cost of a hamburger platter in Davos, which hit about $75 in 2018, according to Global News.

The more I learn about WEF and the Davos summit, the more I’m reminded of two things. Number (A): why do we pretend that these summits are more than just a word orgy to make global villains feel better about all the stuff they don’t understand about modern life for the non-ultra-wealthy?

Number (B): why have we let these people have so much control over our future? Why are we so inherently dependent on major political, business, financial, and media institutions instead of ourselves, our families and our neighbors? (RELATED: REPORT: FDA Seizes Baby Formula From Europe As Biden Claims Victory Over Imports)

There’s a meme out there that’s set to a background image of grandma in a vegetable garden. The caption reads something like “grandma survived the depression because she knew how to grow sh*t.” Do you know how to grow sh*t? No. And that’s what these global elites are dependent upon.

They’re dependent on you not being able to take care of yourself. They’ve ensured that you work really hard every day only to give them your money to take care of you, whether it’s in the form of a grocery shop, a bank, a technology company, and even an educational institution.

The sooner we stop letting these people control our lives and the narrative, the better. However, I think that far-left commie grandpa Chomsky is right about this at least, “we are approaching irreversible turning points which will not be, cannot be dealt with any longer. It doesn’t mean everybody’s going to die, but it means moving to a future where the lucky ones will die more quickly.”

Why do the people at Davos even think we have a chance, when they’re the ones who cultivated our division, control our food supply, and made us dependent upon them when they never even asked what we wanted in the first place.