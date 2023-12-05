Adam Schiff Officially Files To Run For US Senate

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff officially filed the necessary paperwork Monday night to run for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s open Senate seat.

“It’s official — I just filed my paperwork and will be on the ballot to be California’s next United States Senator. 92 days until the March 5th primary — see you on the campaign trail!,” Schiff said in a Thursday night tweet. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Introduces Resolution To Remove Adam Schiff From The House)

Schiff originally announced in January that he would be running for Senate before Feinstein died at the age of 90. Feinstein’s six-year term was set to end in 2024. Feinstein struggled with extensive memory loss.

It’s official — I just filed my paperwork and will be on the ballot to be California’s next United States Senator. 92 days until the March 5th primary — see you on the campaign trail! — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 5, 2023

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy confirmed in January Schiff was removed from the House Intelligence Committee over his defense of the Steele dossier and more. (RELATED: Rep. Adam Schiff Announces Run For California Senate Seat)

Schiff took to the Chinese-owned TikTok app shortly after McCarthy removed him from the House Intelligence Committee, saying McCarthy removed him “for doing my job, for holding Trump accountable and standing up to the extreme MAGA Republicans.” He then asked for donations.

On Jan. 10, Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter announced her run for Feinstein’s seat, taking a shot at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and arguing that the U.S. Senate is a place where democracy “gets rigged.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz To Introduce ‘PENCIL Act,’ Blocking Adam Schiff From Reviewing Classified Information)

“Change can be electrifying and exhilarating. But change can also be disruptive. The constant assault on our democracy, and the dangerous imbalance in our economy. The threat from so-called leaders, like Mitch McConnell, has made the U.S. Senate a place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded, and our democracy gets rigged,” Porter said in a Twitter video declaring her candidacy.