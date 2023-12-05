Author Apparently Discovered His Famous Wife Was A ‘Serial’ Cheater While Preparing For Funeral After Her Suicide

Thriller author Blake Butler revealed he apparently discovered his late wife, Molly Brodak, was a “serial cheater,” the Daily Mail reported.

Only days after the death of his wife, Butler apparently discovered his wife was cheating on him because he was going through her phone’s camera roll, looking for photos to use in a slideshow for her funeral, according to the Daily Mail. Some of the content in the camera roll allegedly included lewd images of Brodak posing in lingerie and videos of her moaning the names of other men, the outlet reported.

Famous poet Molly Brodak had a secret life as a ‘serial cheater’ who had affair with a student days after her wedding to author husband – and he only found out while preparing slideshow for her funeral after her suicide https://t.co/CXaTAJkjzl pic.twitter.com/mWbD9sAeHW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 5, 2023

Butler recounts the emotions he went through in his book “Molly.”

“This couldn’t really be what I imagined, I kept thinking, despite the evidence before my eyes,” Butler wrote, the outlet noted.

Brodak committed suicide in March 2020, according to The New York Times. The author reportedly also found evidence of secret trips, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: ‘My Life’s Biggest Regret’: Kris Jenner Admits Cheating On Ex-Husband Was Her Worst Move)

“The early versions of the book were personal, a lot more like brain dumping,” Butler wrote in his book, noting that he had “cheated on her,” but “we’d forgiven one another long ago.”

Brodak, 39, was an award-winning poet and star on the Great American Baking Show, the Daily Mail reported.

“I love many people who don’t love me,” one of her poem’s read, according to a post by @poetryisnotaluxury.