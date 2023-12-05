UN Climate Summit Includes Session On ‘Responsible Yachting’

The United Nations (UN) climate summit, known as COP28, featured a Tuesday discussion on sustainable yachting.

The discussion centered on finding “a variety of technical solutions developed to make the yachting experience more responsible and sustainable,” according to its official COP28 website. The event, titled “Responsible Yachting. Today & Tomorrow,” was moderated by Nico Rosberg, a yacht-owning former race car driver, and organized by Sunreef Yacht, a company that builds custom yachts and luxury vessels.

The discussion also included “a conversation about electric, hybrid and hydrogen propulsion, battery technology, plant-based composites, bottom paints, modern photovoltaics, sustainable interior finishing, water management, energy management (and) air conditioning,” according to the event’s COP28 website. (RELATED: Wagyu Burgers, Asian-French Fusion And More: Here’s What’s On The Menu At The UN Climate Confab)

Meat for them, but no meat for us https://t.co/IgtSj5pyfF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 17, 2022

The conference has already drawn criticism for being perceived as elitist and hypocritical, as thousands of politicians and businesspeople have flown to an oil-rich state to find ways to advance a global green energy transition and alter peoples’ habits to better protect the environment.

“It just goes to show you that, at a time when these people are talking about telling poor countries to switch over to renewable energy, and people are starving, we also have folks driving the climate movement hosting ‘environmentally-friendly yachting’ panels,” Dan Kish, a senior research fellow for the Institute for Energy Research, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s absolutely classic… they tell everyone else to sacrifice while they host discussions on ‘sustainable yachting’ among themselves.”

Representatives for the UN did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

