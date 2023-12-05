Wagyu Burgers, Asian-French Fusion And More: Here’s What’s On The Menu At The UN Climate Confab

This year’s United Nations (UN) climate confab has numerous upscale food options available for attendees to enjoy on-site, including several that serve meat, even as a UN agency is set to issue a report calling for reduced meat consumption.

The summit, known as COP28, has scores of options available for the thousands of government officials, activists and businesspeople who have flown to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss climate change, according to its website. Some of the options for nourishment at the conference include smoked wagyu beef burgers and “melt-in-your-mouth BBQ,” even as the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is poised to issue a report this month that will call on Americans to counter climate change by cutting “their excessive appetite for meat,” according to Bloomberg News.

Other on-site options include The Hungry Hub, a good option for those “on the prowl for juicy beef, slabs of succulent meat coupled with a complex mix of decadent flavors melt in your mouth,” Citronelle, which offers “a unique fusion of Asian culinary traditions with a touch of French flair,” and Philly Jawn, which specializes in “good burgers, good South Philly Cheesesteaks” and “good South Philly Italian cocktails.” (RELATED: Luxury Concierge Service Offering Private Jet Charters To Next UN Climate Conference)

Meat for them, but no meat for us https://t.co/IgtSj5pyfF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 17, 2022

The FAO, which is involved in COP28 and hosting numerous events over the course of the two-week confab, is poised to release a new report during the summit that will call on the world’s developed countries, including the U.S., to significantly reduce their meat consumption, according to Bloomberg. Proponents of major government action on climate change point to agriculture as a key sector to transform because it is responsible for about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Livestock agriculture is considered especially tough on the climate because it is far more resource-intensive than growing crops, according to Bloomberg. While the FAO report is expected to tell developed countries to diminish their meat consumption, it will advise poorer developing countries to scale theirs up.

Qu Dongyu, the head of the FAO, is a former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official who has drawn scrutiny in the past for using his UN post in ways thought to benefit Beijing before other stakeholders, according to Politico Europe.

Beyond the expected report from FAO, the conference has already drawn criticism for perceived hypocrisy and elitism as wealthy delegates from around the world have flown into an oil-rich country to discuss ways to change global economic systems to counter climate change.

Representatives for the UN did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

