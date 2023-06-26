Luxury Concierge Service Offering Private Jet Charters To Next UN Climate Conference

A luxury concierge service is offering to book chartered private jets for attendees of the COP28 United Nations climate change conference in Dubai scheduled for November, according to the service’s website.

COP28 Accommodation Dubai touts itself as “the #1 COP28 concierge service” and offers elite attendees opportunities to book private jet flights to get to the conference, according to its website. The service “can accommodate any size group” and “offer[s] a range of luxury amenities and services,” while also promising to offset the emissions from the chartered flights using “sustainable aviation fuel” or planting trees, according to its website. (RELATED: Exclusive: TheDCNF Asked Paris Climate Accord Backers If They’d Support Banning Private Jets. Most Didn’t Respond)

The concierge service boasts that its private jet flights can provide gourmet cuisine, flat screen televisions and ergonomic seats for travelers, according to the frequently asked questions section on the service’s website.

“Private jets can fly to COP28 Dubai as often as needed, depending on the individual or business’s requirements,” the website reads.

John Kerry defends his use of a private jet in order to travel to Iceland and collect a climate award: “It’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle…”

pic.twitter.com/oSvjZB77oB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2021

The COP28 is a United Nations conference designed to “take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement” and to “help align efforts on climate action, including measures that need to be put in place to bridge the gaps in progress,” according to the official COP28 website. Diplomats, dignitaries and business elites have attended previous iterations of the conference in droves, often arriving at the hosting location via private jet to discuss what behaviors the world’s population must change in order to stave off a perceived climate crisis.

Private jet flights emit up to 14 times more carbon than commercial flights on a per passenger basis, according to a study by Transportation & Environment. In just one hour of flight time, a private jet will emit about 25% as much carbon dioxide as the average European citizen emits over the course of an entire year, according to the same study.

About 400 private jets descended upon Egypt for the 2022 conference, according to The Daily Mail. This year’s conference is already expecting some 70,000 registered attendees, about twice as many delegates as attended last year’s conference, according to the concierge service’s website.

COP28 Accommodations Dubai could not be reached for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.