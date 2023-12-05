A New Trailer From An Iconic Franchise Is Setting The Internet On Fire — There’s Just One Big Problem

Even in the age of virality, 78 million views in 18 hours on YouTube alone is wild for a video game trailer.

People are jacked up for the new Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar Games dropped the first trailer for GTA VI, due out in 2025, Monday, and anticipation is higher than Hunter Biden in a gentleman’s club buffet line at 3am.

There’s just one problem though, because Rockstar seems to have forgotten where its bread is buttered: Nobody wants to play as a strong Latina protagonist. (RELATED: Forget Carjackings: The Chocolate City Needs To Rise Up Against The Menthol Ban)

WATCH THE TRAILER: