‘Cannot Let Him Win’: Biden Says He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’d ‘Be Running’ If It Wasn’t For Trump

President Joe Biden stated Tuesday at a reelection campaign event that if former President Donald Trump “wasn’t running,” he’s not so “sure” he’d be in the mix for the 2024 elections.

Biden appeared at a campaign event in Boston, where he reportedly claimed that his decision to run for a second term is mainly motivated by Trump, noting that he “cannot let him win.” (RELATED: ‘Avoid The Sting Of Humiliation’: Biden Allies Are Reportedly Worried About The Democratic Primary In A Key Early State)

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win,” Biden stated.

🚨#BREAKING: President Joe biden says if trump wasn’t running, i’m not sure i’d be running — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 5, 2023

The president’s campaign has now made several stops in Boston, ramping up movement for donors as the 2024 elections draw closer, according to NBC News. The reported focus of the president’s reelection campaign will be responding to Trump’s claims as he rallies for the Republican nomination, according to the outlet.

However, Biden has come under scrutiny by some Democrats who worry about the president’s age, his campaign plans, and his failure to sell his achievements.

Biden’s approval ratings have continued to drop among voters, hitting all-time lows for the president. In a recent TIPP poll, Biden’s job approval rating dropped from 39% in November to 33% in early December. (RELATED: Enthusiasm Plummets In Key Voting Bloc Ahead Of 2024)

While 66% of Democrats still approve of Biden’s performance in the White House, blue voters showed a 7.9 point drop “declining from 81.0 in November to 73.1 in December,” the poll stated.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is challenging Biden’s bid, having joined the primary race in late October. The Minnesota representative has been vocal about Biden’s age and electability issues for 2024.

Phillips stated that he believes it’s time for the president to “pass” the torch, highlighting the need for a “new generation of American leaders.”

“I do so not in opposition to President Biden, who has my affection and my gratitude, rather with two core convictions: that I am the Democratic candidate who can win, who can win the 2024 election. And second, it is time for the torch to be passed to a new generation of American leaders,” Phillips stated during his campaign speech.