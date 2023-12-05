‘Avoid The Sting Of Humiliation’: Biden Allies Are Reportedly Worried About The Democratic Primary In A Key Early State

Allies of President Joe Biden are reportedly worried about the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, a state that Biden will not appear on the ballot for, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Biden’s campaign decided to stay off the New Hampshire ballot for the Democratic primary following a disagreement between the state and the party over whether it would be the first state to hold a primary. While the president has decided not to campaign in New Hampshire, some of his allies are reportedly pushing write-in efforts to “to avoid the sting of humiliation” as the president is challenged by Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top Biden allies have reportedly met with New Hampshire Democrats in person to urge them to write in the president’s name during the January primary, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Throughout the last several weeks, activists and Democratic party officials have reportedly been trying to encourage New Hampshire voters to write Biden’s name on the ballot, according to the Los Angeles Times. The president’s allies have even launched a super PAC, named Granite for America, to push the write-in campaign.

“Even though some [New Hampshire Democrats] were not happy with the process, they understand the stakes,” Khanna said during a Thursday conference call of leaders pushing the write-in effort, according to the Los Angeles Times. “They care about a good turnout and I care that we get the message out for the president and he has a good showing because I think it will set the momentum for the rest of the campaign.”

Biden’s supporters reportedly passed out “write-in Joe Biden” stickers and lawn signs to those who attended New Hampshire Democrats’ annual Eleanor Roosevelt dinner on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Biden allies’ reported write-in efforts come as the president faces pressure for his flailing poll numbers. (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Among Dems Plummets 11 Points To Lowest Of His Presidency)

“Given the president’s sagging poll numbers and the fact that he is currently placing behind any republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward in reflection of those numbers that continue to show him underwater?” Ed O’Keefe, CBS News White House correspondent, asked during a November press briefing.

“No,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded.