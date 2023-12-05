Say Goodbye To America’s Greatest Import

In case you don’t ‘member, America’s greatest import comes from our northern cousins, the Canadians. It’s a show about a place called “Letterkenny,” which is coming to an end after 12 seasons.

All of the final episodes of “Letterkenny” will air Christmas Day (December 25th) on Crave, and Boxing Day (December 26) on Hulu, giving Americans the perfect way to wind down after commodifying the birth of Christ, as Glen would probably say. The final season will see all of our favorites return, including series creator and lead actor Jared Keeso as Wayne, every woman’s dream man (if you like that sort of thing).

To celebrate the final season, the “Letterkenny Problems” Twitter account shared a slew of great scenes from the last 12 seasons, as well as the final season’s cold open:

Final Season Cold Open. You can stream the final season of Letterkenny on @CraveCanada December 25th and on @hulu December 26th if you want to. From @newmetricmedia. pic.twitter.com/hEJUzia4wB — Letterkenny Problems (@LetterkennyProb) November 27, 2023

“In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters,” the official description states, which Variety thought wasn’t much to go on. But I think it tells us plenty about what to expect. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Shoresy’ Is The ‘Letterkenny’ Spin-Off Taking North America By Storm)

So pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er for this final chapter from our favorite folks: the hicks, the skids and hockey players.