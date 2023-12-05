President Of LGBTQ Advocate Group Says Women Should ‘Learn To Lose Gracefully’ To Trans Competitors

The president of the National Women’s Law Center said on Tuesday during congressional testimony that women should “learn to lose gracefully” to transsexual competitors.

Fatima Goss Graves spoke during the hearing on “The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX” held by the House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services. “Trans students participate in sports for the same reasons as [other] kids,” Graves claimed. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Talk To The Media’: Former UPenn Swimmer Says College Silenced Trans Swimmer’s Teammates)

“Because it is fun, because it creates belonging, community, because it teaches so much about persistence, leadership and discipline, and last, they learn to lose gracefully and often, win with dignity,” Graves continued.

WATCH:

National Women’s Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves, the liberal witness at the Title IX hearing, says that female athletes should “learn to lose gracefully” to biological men. pic.twitter.com/2YPqQDk0cQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2023

Graves targeted efforts to bar biological males from competing in women’s sports in written testimony submitted to the subcommittee.

“We at NWLC know unequivocally that trans women and girls, and intersex women and girls, are women and girls who deserve the full benefits and opportunities intended by Title IX,” Graves said in the written testimony.

The issue of biological males who identify as transgender competing in women’s sports became controversial following University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s participation in the 2022 NCAA championships, where the biological male won the 500-yard women’s final. Glenique Frank’s participation in the London Marathon in April, where the biological male finished ahead of over 14,000 women, and the retirement of cyclocross champion Hannah Arensmen also focused attention on the issue.

Riley Gaines, who competed against Lia Thomas as a member of the University of Kentucky’s swim team during the 2022 NCAA Championships, also testified at the hearing, where she clashed with Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania.

