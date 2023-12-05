Satire Actor Arrested Reportedly For Being Outside Capitol Building On January 6

A Babylon Bee actor was arrested this weekend for attending a protest outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, per HotAir.

Actor Siaka Massquoi was arrested in an airport in front of his family and faces four misdemeanor charges, the outlet reported.

He was then taken to jail, where he spent the night, according to HotAir.

Are we deploying the FBI to arrest people for misdemeanors? Why not give the guy a heads up so he could turn himself in? Are we supposed to believe that an actor who appears in conservative satire skits has the resources to become an international fugitive?

