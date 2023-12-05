‘This Is A Total Scam’: Fox News Contributor Blasts Proposals Being Discussed At UN Climate Gathering

Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock blasted several related proposals being discussed at the COP28 gathering in Dubai during a Tuesday Fox Business News appearance.

Murdock previously noted in an op-ed posted by the Daily Caller News Foundation that an Obama-Biden administration proposal for clean energy would have reduced temperatures by just 0.035 degrees Fahrenheit. “This is a total scam,” Murdock told Fox Business host Stuart Varney while discussing climate related policies, many of which are being proposed at this week’s Cop28 event. (RELATED: ‘China’s Not Doing Any Of This Stuff’: GOP Sen Pours Cold Water On Biden’s Climate Cooperation Effort With CCP)





“We’ve got President Biden’s electric vehicle mandate, two thirds of all new cars are supposed to be electric and the benefit of that is it reduces CO2 by 10 billion tons between now and 2055,” Murdock said. “China over that period will produce 320 million tons of CO2. For every ton we save, they produce 32, so we are not getting anywhere.”

President Joe Biden cancelled oil leases in Alaska granted late in the Trump administration in September, according to CBS News, while proposing new regulations to limit energy production. Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some say has caused higher energy prices.

“We’re spending all this money, going through all these efforts, having our freedoms taken away, less consumer choice and if this would reduce temperatures by one or two degrees, we could say maybe if there is a global warming problem, we are making progress,” Murdock said. “We’re losing our money, we’re losing our freedom, our prosperity and making almost no dent in temperature.”

The president of the COP28 summit created a stir when he said that eliminating fossil fuels would “take the world back into caves,” during an exchange with former United Nations climate envoy Mary Robinson.

