Twitter Roasts Reporter After He Defended Climate Summit By Saying Leaders ‘Can’t Do A Zoom Call With 190 Countries’

An Axios senior climate reporter got slammed on Twitter after claiming that world leaders must travel to the United Nations climate summit because they “can’t do a zoom call with 190 countries,” according to a post on Twitter.

The United Nations COP28 summit began last week on Thursday, with political leaders from all over the world flying to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to discuss green initiatives and future policies. World leaders have been continuously mocked and slammed over the years for the hypocrisy of flying into a climate summit by private jets. (RELATED: Upcoming UN Climate Confab Could Have Largest Carbon Footprint In Event’s History)

However, Axios reporter Andrew Freedman tweeted Saturday night that the “complaining” of world leaders flying to the summits is not only unoriginal but that “face-to-face talks” are necessary to “move the needle.”

“To all those complaining about world leaders flying to attend a mtg on climate change, you’re not saying anything original. Fact is, ya can’t do a zoom call with 190 countries, and face to face talks move the needle the most,” Freedman tweeted.

Social media users were quick to respond to Freedman’s claims with many calling out the climate change reporter’s stance. (RELATED: John Kerry Spins UN Climate Summit President’s Comments That ‘No Science’ Backs Fossil Fuel Elimination Push)

“The first instinct of employees of corporate media outlets is to vocally and enthusiastically defend powerful political leaders. It’s the exact opposite of what the journalistic ethos once was and should be, but this is why these people are so attractive to media corporations,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

“Imagine running cover for elites who want to ban gas stoves in people’s homes while flying around in private jets,” Daily Caller News Foundation Editor-In-Chief Mike Bastasch wrote.

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock called out Freedman’s by highlighting how “unelected bureaucrats” are “working with international elites” to make “absurd new regulations and ways to raise costs” for Americans, making “virtually no impact on climate change.”

“Axios climate reporter thinks that the “elites” don’t need to worry about their climate hypocrisy because they’re polluting on their way to attend a climate meeting. This is the epitome of rules for thee but not for me,” self-described conservative communicator Steve Guest tweeted.

“You can, but I imagine the hookers aren’t as high class as the kind you can order to your private plane,” writer Emily Zanotti stated.

Prior to the summit, Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso sent multiple letters to the Biden administration cabinet officials last week, questioning the use of taxpayers’ dollars to provide the official’s travel and lodging to Dubai. Along with wanting to know the full entourage of each official, Barrasso requested a full cost of their attendance, the amount of carbon emission created from the travel, and what efforts were being made to offset the emissions.

“A significant number of Biden bureaucrats will be traveling across the globe on the taxpayer dime, all in an effort to advocate for these anti-fossil fuel initiatives,” Barrasso wrote in the letters. “Even though COP28 has established a dedicated virtual platform to foster online participation, federal climate crusaders will gleefully spend the hard-earned money of the American people on airfare, hotels and fine dining as they participate in person.”