Tucker, Shellenberger Discuss How ‘Anti-Human’ Climate Activist ‘Attacks’ On ‘Cheap Energy’ Could Bring Down America

Journalist Michael Shellenberger talked with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Monday about the “anti-human death cult” that environmentalism has become, stating that they are now attacking “cheap energy.”

Shellenberger appeared on Carlson’s Twitter show to discuss the push from elites and environmental figures to rally behind drastic climate change policies. Carlson pointed out that it is “fundamentally nonsense,” questioning Shellenberger on how long the “posturing” of environmentalism can go on. (RELATED: ‘A Very Disturbing Event’: Michael Shellenberger Describes ‘Censorship-Industrial Complex’ Created With Taxpayer Funds)

“I mean, since this is fundamentally nonsense — the math doesn’t work, as they say. Wind farms can’t power the New York City subway, they can’t fly airplanes. I mean it’s like it actually — if you don’t have cheap energy, you don’t have advanced civilization. So how long does this kind of posturing go on before it has to end?” Tucker asked.

The journalist agreed with Carlson stating that cheap energy was “currently under attack,” noting how it directly affects “modern civilization.”

“I think Tucker, I think you said it exactly right. I mean, we know that the pillars of civilization are cheap energy, meritocracy, law and order, and free speech. And all four of those pillars are currently under attack,” Shellenberger stated. “And so you start with cheap energy, but you can’t maintain modern civilization without cheap energy.”

Ep. 44 Another half-demented 80-year-old yelling about things he doesn’t understand. These are our leaders. They don’t care about our future because they don’t have one of their own. pic.twitter.com/iylpXALJjZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 4, 2023

“So the attack on cheap energy is truly an attack on modern civilization and it should frighten us and we should be aware to, and alive to it. I think, you know what gives me hope here is that, you know, environmentalism it used to have a kind of utopian positive side — that’s all gone.”

Shellenberger called out well-known climate activist Greta Thunberg, describing how she and many other activists are now “nihilistic.” The journalist highlighted that the movement as a whole is now “finally” being recognized as a “scam.” (RELATED: GOP Senator Demands Answers On Expenses For ‘Biden Bureaucrats’ Traveling To UN Climate Confab)

“I mean, we saw with Greta Thunberg, an extinction rebellion, it became very nihilistic, it became very anti-human … They used to still try to hide their hatred of humanity a little bit. But this year, I mean, gloves are off and masks are off and you can just see here they are openly flying their private planes to a climate conference where they’re demanding that ordinary people pay much more for energy,” Shellenberger continued.

“What gives me hope is that I think it’s finally becoming obvious to people that it’s a scam and that the people that are pushing this really hate civilization, or at least they hate civilization for others. They want it only for themselves and that they’re in the grip of a really dogmatic cult philosophy. I mean, I think it’s fair to call it a death cult at this point, when you’re stifling energy supplies that are necessary to keep people alive … I don’t know what else to call it other than an anti-human death cult.”

“That’s right. It’s not environmentalism, it’s the snarling face of tyranny obviously,” Tucker responded.

World leaders gathered over the weekend for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, pushing for new initiatives on clean energy and fossil fuels, according to Reuters. Vice President Kamala Harris additionally pledged another $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund at the summit, seeking to help developing countries adapt to the “climate crisis” as well as decreasing fossil fuel production, according to CNN.