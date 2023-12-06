Illegal Alien From Romania Released By Feds After Committing Crimes Globally Went On To Commit More In The US

An illegal alien who was previously released into the country after being convicted of murder in Romania went on a crime spree in the U.S., according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE nabbed the Romanian national, who was under investigation for larceny scams, Dec. 1 in Watertown, Massachusetts, the agency said Wednesday. The Romanian national crossed the southern border illegally in 2017 after committing a series of crimes across Europe.

Romanian migrants who’ve come to the U.S. illegally are suspected of crimes in several areas of the country, according to law enforcement alerts previously obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Border Agents Arrest Illegal Migrants With Drugs, Thousands In Cash At Northern Border)

In the latest case, the Romanian national ICE nabbed was convicted of theft and armed robbery in the U.S., according to ICE.

The individual was convicted of bodily harm in Romania in 2004, aggravated theft in France 2007, and convicted of and served time for murder in Romania in 2010, according to ICE. In 2014 and 2015, he was convicted of multiple financial crimes in France and Latvia.

“This convicted criminal and financial scammer will no longer be able to victimize the residents of Massachusetts as a result of the courageous work of the ERO Boston team,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement Wednesday.

“Convicted foreign fugitive criminals will not be allowed to hide out and engage in criminal activities in our region. ERO Boston remains as committed as ever to fighting the danger of foreign fugitive, public safety threats. We will pursue such threats and have them removed from our community. We will not relent on this mission,” Lyons said.

Law enforcement agencies from Florida to Pennsylvania and New York have received alerts of Romanians with deportation orders who are suspected of financial crimes across the country, according to the warnings previously obtained by the DCNF.

“Romanians are involved in a lot of fraud. To avoid detection, they tend to give temporary addresses and/or just quit reporting,” an ICE official, who is based on the West Coast, previously told the DCNF.

Border Patrol recorded more than 3,600 encounters of illegal migrants at both the southern and northern borders between October 2022 and September, according to federal data.

