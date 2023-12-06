‘I Love You’: Illegal Migrant Thanks Biden After Crossing Into US

A young male African migrant expressed his gratitude to President Joe Biden for the opportunity for a better life in the United States in an interview with Fox News in Arizona on Tuesday.

Thousands of illegal immigrants have been entering the United States in the area of Lukeville, Arizona, according to Fox News. One of the young male migrants from Africa told Fox about his intention to live in the United States in front of the southern border wall. (RELATED: NYC’s Migrant Crisis Results In $123 Million In Overtime Costs: REPORT)

“I love you Joe Biden, thank you for everything, Joe Biden!” he told Fox. “I’m a good person, I want to be good person here in the United States.”

The migrant wants to live in New York City, which has received well over 100,000 migrants and is anticipated to spend $12 billion on them over the course of three years.

“I came here because I want [a] quality life, America is a land of opportunity,” another male African migrant planning to live in New York City told Fox.

The migrants were part of an influx of thousands of migrants in Arizona, coming from countries including Egypt, Guinea, Mauritania and Senegal, as well as the Middle East and Asia, according to Fox. Neither of them intends to seek asylum.

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman said that he does not understand why people focus on New York City’s migrant crisis at a Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday.

“I would expect that this would be a really powerful hearing for the New York City Council but not clear why it’s one in the Congress of the United States, which seems to be fixated on New York,” Goldman said.

