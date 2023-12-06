New York Yankees ‘Very Close’ To Trade For Juan Soto: REPORT

The Pinstripes are (possibly) making a power move!

The New York Yankees, who were absolutely horrendous at the plate in the 2022 season, are apparently “very close” to landing a superstar in a blockbuster trade — a move that would fix a lot of their problems at the plate and get them back on the road to the World Series.

And that superstar is San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto, with the Yanks closing in on a deal that would ship him off to the Bronx, according to the New York Daily News.

To truly highlight how much of a power play this would be for the Yankees, Soto is only 25 years old, and has already won a World Series. Over his career, he’s tallied 160 home runs and 483 RBIs, while also averaging a .284 average over seven seasons in Major League Baseball.

“I just ran into the guy who signed him originally… he said ‘Juan Soto loves New York…'” – Tom Verducci#MLBTonight | #WinterMeetings pic.twitter.com/HZpnet9jnT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 7, 2023

I love this potential move by the Yankees, and it’ll definitely have them better at the plate.

That being said, even though I do have them being a playoff team, I’m still skeptical about having them as a true World Series team. Say what you want about the Texas Rangers winning the World Series, the Pinstripes still have to deal with the biggest blockade of them all with the Houston Astros in the American League. (RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Logan Ryan As They Deal With Banged Up Secondary)

Do I believe they can beat the ‘Stros right now?

No. I don’t.