San Francisco 49ers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Logan Ryan As They Deal With Banged Up Secondary

With the circumstances being what they are, this is a solid move by the Niners.

Having lost both All-Pro George Odum and Talanoa Hufanga to campaign-ending injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have signed a veteran to help them at the safety position.

Logan Ryan, who has two Super Bowl championship rings with the New England Patriots, inked a deal with San Fran as the latter is trying to boost up their secondary. Terms of the deal are not yet known, however, we do know Ryan will be on the team for at least their playoff push. (RELATED: Former NFL Superstar TJ Houshmandzadeh Files Restraining Order Against Woman Who Adopted His Last Name: REPORT)

Ryan’s signing comes at a clutch time for the 49ers, as Odom tore his biceps and Hufanga tore his ACL.

After taking out the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco is now listed as the No. 2 seed.

The San Francisco 49ers did two things here.

Not only did they bolster up their secondary, but they also countered the Philadelphia Eagles (their main blockade in the NFC as far as their path to the Super Bowl is concerned) with their signing of three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

If you don’t remember, the Birds took out the Niners in last year’s NFC Championship to make it into the Super Bowl, and now here they both are again pushing for a Super Bowl run, both making veteran signings.

I think we have a bit of a rivalry developing here, and for entertainment purposes, you better believe I’m game.