‘Most Obnoxious Blowhard In America’: Christie And Vivek Erupt As Debate Goes Off The Rails

Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy erupted into a shouting match as the 2024 presidential debate went off the rails Wednesday.

Christie angrily confronted Ramaswamy for interrupting him and accused the entrepreneur for being the “most obnoxious blowhard in America.” The crowd went wild as the exchange turned into a literal shouting match.

“You do this at every debate. You say— no, no! Don’t interrupt me! I didn’t interrupt you! Okay? You say—” Christie began.

“Tell them about how you want send those kids to die, okay? Go for it,” Ramaswamy said.

“You do this at every debate. You go out on the stump and you say something, all of us see it on video, we confront you about it on the debate stage, you say you didn’t say it, and then you back away,” Christie continued. (RELATED: ‘Booing Is Allowed’: Chris Christie Says As Crowd Gets Hostile)

“I’ll tell you exactly what I said, Chris,” Ramaswamy replied.

“No, I’m not done yet! Now look,” Christie began, before the crowd starting cheering.

“Listen, this is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first twenty minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America. So shut up,” Christie said, causing another eruption from the crowd.

Christie criticized Ramaswamy for asking their fellow opponent, Nikki Haley, to name Ukrainian provinces and point to places on a map that his three-year-old son is able to, arguing that it insults Haley’s “basic intelligence.”

Ramaswamy previously got booed by the audience during a debate for bringing Haley’s daughter into the conversation for having a TikTok account, while her mother expresses opposition toward TikTok.