‘You’re Just Scum’: Vivek Gets Booed For Bringing Haley’s Daughter Into Debate

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got booed after he brought up primary opponent Nikki Haley’s daughter during a debate about TikTok on Wednesday.

Ramaswamy took a swipe at Haley by bringing up that her daughter uses TikTok after Haley had previously “made fun” of him for joining the popular app.

“Well I want to laugh at why Nikki Haley didn’t answer your question which is about looking at families in the eye. In the last debate, she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time, so you might want to take care of your family first,” Ramaswamy said.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley snapped back.

The audience then began booing Ramaswamy.

“You have her supporters propping her up, that’s fine. Here’s the truth,” Ramaswamy continued.

“You’re just scum,” Haley said. (RELATED: ‘CORRUPT MEDIA!’: Vivek Nukes The RNC’S Entire NBC Panel, Crowd Goes Nuts)

“The easy answer is actually to say that we’re just gonna ban one app. We gotta go further. We have to ban any U.S. company actually transferring U.S. data to the Chinese,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy also named Airbnb as a company transferring information to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The candidates, including Ramaswamy, have attacked Haley for her record on China, including when she called the country “a friend” in a 2014 letter.

Haley said she praised China for negotiations with the country, along with Russia, to place a large amount of sanctions on North Korea to make the country stop testing ballistic missiles.

“You said they were our great friend is what you said, Nikki,” Ramaswamy said. “Those are your words, not mine. So just own up to it.”

“You would never have been able to get that negotiation done,” Haley hit back.

“But don’t lie to the people about what you said or what you’ve done in South Carolina,” Ramaswamy said.

Haley assured the audience that she had spent her whole career at the United Nations standing up to China.