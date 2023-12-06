Trump’s Most Hysterical Moments During Hannity Town Hall Are A Guaranteed Spit Take

Former President Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity for an important yet absolutely hysterical Fox News town hall Tuesday in Davenport, Iowa.

“I often say, Al Capone was one of the greatest of all time if you like criminals,” Trump told Hannity, which out of context is probably one of the weirdest things to ever leave the mouth of a former president. But because it came from Trump, all I want is that one line on a t-shirt with absolutely zero context or explanation.

One clip of Trump went viral — for both good and bad reasons. Somehow the topic of dictatorships came up, and someone asked Trump if he planned to be one if he wins reelection. “No, no, no, other than day one,” he replied. “We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

But the greatest story from the night was when Trump talked about his relationship with late Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy. Apparently Trump and Kennedy were buddies because they both lived and/or spent time in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump also did Kennedy a favor one time, so the two liked each other. (RELATED: Trump Prepares Sushi, Marches With MLK, Plays With Johnny Cash And More In Never-Before-Seen Images)

“I said to him, ‘[W]ho’s the smartest guy in the senate?’ and he gave me a name. I don’t want to tell you because I really don’t like the guy at all … ” Trump explained to the laughter of the crowd. “I said, ‘who’s the dumbest [guy in the senate]?'” And apparently Kennedy replied, “Probably Joe.”

Trump hadn’t heard of this Joe, but it turns out it was Joe Biden. And that’s all they said on the matter. It doesn’t sound like a fun story when written, but just watch the way Trump delivers it. If he doesn’t win reelection, can someone please give this guy a podcast? Or even a late night show.