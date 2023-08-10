Trump Prepares Sushi, Marches With MLK, Plays With Johnny Cash And More In Hilarious Images

An absolutely legendary Twitter account was discovered (by me) on Thursday that exclusively features hilarious images of former President Donald Trump throughout his life … sort of.

One picture we’d never seen before came from Compton, California. As many know, Trump was “undefeated on the street” but “he never let it get to his head.”

Donald Trump plays basket ball in Compton California. Even though he was undefeated on the street, he never let it get to his head. He spent much of his free time teaching the up and coming youths the importance of sports and fitness. pic.twitter.com/S6Wd4BChE9 — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 9, 2023



Pinned to the top of the account is a picture of Trump making sushi. “Donald Trump spent many years as a master sushi chef in Japan,” the caption explains.

Donald Trump spent many years as a master sushi chef in Japan. He is recognized as one of the greatest sushi chefs to have ever lived. Most sushi restaurants in Japan have a shrine honoring Chef Trump and his legendary career as an Itamae. pic.twitter.com/qaeRzMHbkJ — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 8, 2023

Did you know that Trump was also present at the Alamo on February 23rd, 1836? No, you didn’t. Because you don’t follow “Trump History.”

Donald Trump prepares to defend the Alamo – February 23rd, 1836. pic.twitter.com/TRyLhoTrPA — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 10, 2023

Nor were you aware that he march with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963.

Donald Trump spent many years as a master sushi chef in Japan. He is recognized as one of the greatest sushi chefs to have ever lived. Most sushi restaurants in Japan have a shrine honoring Chef Trump and his legendary career as an Itamae. pic.twitter.com/qaeRzMHbkJ — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 8, 2023

Of course, the pictures are all fake. They were created using an artificial intelligence generator by some absolute legend on Twitter. But who cares? They’re totally hilarious! And the captions are just something else. (RELATED: Hilarious Video Shows Trump Survivng The ‘Back Off’ Challenge)

My personal favorite is this one of Trump as a Viking. “The media often fails to mention the time Donald Trump spent as a Viking King. While King, Donald Trump lowered taxes, secured the borders of Iceland & Greenland, reduced crime, and brought gas prices down to an all-time low,” the caption reads.

The media often fails to mention the time Donald Trump spent as a Viking King. While King, Donald Trump lowered taxes, secured the borders of Iceland & Greenland, reduced crime, and brought gas prices down to an all-time low. pic.twitter.com/QdxOwWZ7du — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 10, 2023