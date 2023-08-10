Satire

Trump Prepares Sushi, Marches With MLK, Plays With Johnny Cash And More In Hilarious Images

BLOG
Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
An absolutely legendary Twitter account was discovered (by me) on Thursday that exclusively features hilarious images of former President Donald Trump throughout his life … sort of.

One picture we’d never seen before came from Compton, California. As many know, Trump was “undefeated on the street” but “he never let it get to his head.”


Pinned to the top of the account is a picture of Trump making sushi. “Donald Trump spent many years as a master sushi chef in Japan,” the caption explains.

Did you know that Trump was also present at the Alamo on February 23rd, 1836? No, you didn’t. Because you don’t follow “Trump History.”

Nor were you aware that he march with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963.

Of course, the pictures are all fake. They were created using an artificial intelligence generator by some absolute legend on Twitter. But who cares? They’re totally hilarious! And the captions are just something else. (RELATED: Hilarious Video Shows Trump Survivng The ‘Back Off’ Challenge)

My personal favorite is this one of Trump as a Viking.  “The media often fails to mention the time Donald Trump spent as a Viking King. While King, Donald Trump lowered taxes, secured the borders of Iceland & Greenland, reduced crime, and brought gas prices down to an all-time low,” the caption reads.

If you want to see Trump touring with Johnny Cash, sitting on the Iron Throne, or “preparing to take flight on the Apollo 11 rocket,” then look no further.