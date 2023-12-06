‘It’s So Stupid!’: Scarborough Gets Brutally Honest About Dem Governors And Biden’s Strategy To Beat Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday slammed the Biden campaign and Democratic governors who insist the president should talk about issues.

Scarborough said he knows there has been a debate about how “hard” Biden should go after Trump “which is ridiculous, I think, because Donald Trump goes after Joe Biden everyday.”

He then criticized governors who insist Biden should be talking about issues that actually matter to voters.

“It’s so stupid! It’s like, you know, cut your ribbons and go visit your water management districts governors and you do your thing, and let the president run the campaign he needs to run but there is this pressure for some reason to not talk about a man who is promising to terminate the Constitution, execute disloyal generals, take news networks off the air, continue to take rights away from women, take healthcare away from working class Americans,” Scarborough said.

“Why is that debate going on, whether [Biden] should go after Donald Trump or not?” Scarborough asked. (RELATED: ‘My Lord’: Scarborough, Brzezinski Appear Visibly Disgusted By ‘Squad’ Democrat)

Co-host Jonathan Lemiere said the Biden campaign has ramped up its scrutiny of Trump daily, trying to draw comparisons between the two candidates.

The panel also warned about the stake of “democracy,” and argued Trump would ruin the country.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Democrats should focus more on abortion, with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy adding that Biden is probably uncomfortable with it since he is a Catholic, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Biden needs to “run for something and not against someone,” according to the NYT. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a similar warning, saying Biden should let others talk about Trump but personally should focus his attention elsewhere.

