‘That’s Not True!’: Sunny Hostin Grows Visibly Angry At Her Fellow Co-Host

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin grew visibly mad at her fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for saying she would be canceled for discriminating against anyone else besides Jewish students on campus.

The co-hosts condemned the leaders at elite colleges and universities for downplaying antisemitism by pro-Hamas protesters on its campuses. Griffin said this acceptance is uniquely targeted toward Jews, arguing she would be canceled if she presented hate toward any other group.

“If I said this about any other community on Earth, other than Jews, I would be canceled ten times to Sunday,” Griffin said.

“That’s not true! That’s not true,” Hostin immediately pushed back.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg vouched for Hostin and complained that the U.S. Constitution protects hateful and discriminatory speech under the First Amendment.

“It’s one of the most annoying things about the Constitution, is that as a student, if I’m looking out and I’m watching somebody put up that noose, and I’m feeling uncomfortable, they’re not, you know —” Goldberg said before Hostin and Griffin began talking over each other.

Hostin argued pro-Palestinian protesters have a constitutional right to protest against Israel and chant antisemitic slurs on campus without consequences. Griffin said the colleges have a right to bar these protests and create a set standards in their codes of conduct.

“The law is the law and I know a lot of people don’t understand the law but it is,” Hostin said.

“This is about campus codes of conduct, it’s not about the law. They can go much half-reaching that the law goes,” Griffin argued.

“No they cannot!” Hostin added.

Upon returning from a commercial break, Hostin continued to defend the pro-Hamas protesters. She pushed back against Griffin for saying there would be punishment for attacking any other group.

“The [Supreme] Court has protected swastikas on public property, the court has protected burning crosses,” Hostin said.

“But it’s not the courts, it’s the college codes of conduct —” Griffin began, before Hostin attempted to interrupt her. The fellow co-hosts had to demand that Hostin allow Griffin to finish her thought. (RELATED: Florida Universities’ Leader Says Protesters May Have Broken The Law With Reported Calls To Wipe Israel ‘Off The Map’)

Griffin said the presidents of Harvard, University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who testified before Congress the day before, should resign for their “lack of moral clarity,” which set Hostin off.

“Lack of moral clarity for following the law?” Hostin said.

“The definition of genocide: The deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group. This term actually first kind of came into international law in 1946 following the Holocaust,” Griffin said, hitting back at Hostin. “Genocide is not a hypothetical to the Jewish community, and all of our families’ history and their memory, when our family members were alive, six million Jews were killed and a lot of the world turned a blind eye to it. The antisemitic hatred that we are seeing in this country, the most prevalent hate crime victims in this country are Jews and we have to be loud and speak out about it.”

“You can also protest in this country,” Hostin said.

“I don’t think genocidal language has any place on college campuses,” Griffin said. “Jews don’t feel safe on college campuses.”

“It’s not allowed in Germany, I can tell you that much,” co-host Joy Behar chimed in.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have chanted things like “from the river to the sea” and “fuck Israel” on college campuses and across the United States. Jewish students feel unsafe and have continuously pleaded with school administrators to put an end to the antisemitic remarks and activism on their own campuses.

Footage taken at the University of Washington showed Jewish students in tears and in a panic as their peers protested in favor of Palestine. At Harvard University, over 30 student groups wrote a letter to administrators to express solidarity with Palestine and blame Israel for Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Claudine Gay, the president of Harvard, did not explicitly take sides, and argued the pro-Palestinian students did not reflect the viewpoints of the university.