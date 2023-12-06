‘Not Psychotic Enough To Hard Launch A First Date’: Taylor Swift Reveals Secret About Travis Kelce Romance

Taylor Swift proved she calls her own shots when she revealed Wednesday that she and Travis Kelce actually dated for a long time before they made their relationship public.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dominated the headlines when the famous singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer the athlete on. Dating rumors immediately ignited the internet, as fans across the world tried to figure out if the pair was intimately involved. Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce had already fallen in love way prior to their first public sighting. The world was simply reading the script Swift handed them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift candidly discussed the organic way her relationship with Kelce began during an interview with Time Magazine, after being named the 2023 Person Of The Year.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift told Time Magazine.

“We were already a couple,” Swift added, referencing when she was publicly spotted at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

Taylor Swift Admits ‘Football Is Awesome’ amid Travis Kelce Romance: ‘I’ve Been Missing Out My Whole Life’ https://t.co/JFtLnPGUpt — People (@people) December 6, 2023

Swift gushed abut her new boyfriend and made it clear she was in full control of what and when the public received information, but not because she had anything to hide. (RELATED: Time Magazine Announces Its 2023 Person Of The Year)

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” Swift added.