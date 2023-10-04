‘She Also Thinks He’s Hot’: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly ‘Talk Every Day’ As Romance Heats Up

Sources close to Taylor Swift said she talks to Travis Kelce daily, and their hot new romance is really gaining traction.

An insider revealed Swift “was low-key and low-maintenance” while watching the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, at Metlife Stadium on Sept. 30, according to US Weekly. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy,” another source said. “He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot,” they said, according to US Weekly.

Travis kelce said the NFL is overdoing it with the Taylor Swift coverage 💯 🎥: @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/zgUlkDi6VO — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 4, 2023

Another person close to the situation noted that Swift “was sweet to everyone and had an amazing time” while cheering on her rumored boyfriend alongside her friends, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter.

Sept. 30 marked the second time that Swift attended Kelce’s game, and she was spotted casually interacting with the athlete’s mother on both occasions.

Swift’s Eras Tour is currently on a break after the first leg of the worldwide concert series, and those close to her say she’s trying to pack in some fun and personal time during the short pause.

“Taylor’s doing all the things she hasn’t had time for lately,” a second source said, according to US Weekly.

“Like going out with her friends and staying out late,” they said.

The NFL saw record views for a Sunday game, with pop artist Taylor Swift in the stands as rumors swirl over a romance with her and the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

https://t.co/h86pX1Qtzi — CTV News (@CTVNews) October 4, 2023

Swift recently broke up with British actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, and she reportedly has a new perspective on dating. (RELATED: ‘Look At Him’: Camera Catches Taylor Swift Mimicking Travis Kelce’s Celebration After Chiefs’ Victory)

“Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a third source said. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

That source went on to say Swift and Kelce “talk every day.”

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider said.

Kelce spoke out on Oct. 4 to say the coverage of Swift at his games is a bit much, and noted the NFL is “overdoing it.”