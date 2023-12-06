Teenager Arrested For Alleged Armed Carjacking Of FBI Agent, Police Say: REPORT

Police arrested Devonta Lynch, a 17-year-old high schooler, for his alleged involvement in an armed carjacking of an FBI agent, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred Nov. 29 when two persons allegedly carjacked an FBI special agent in Washington, D.C., according to Metropolitan Police. Police said they later recovered the car. (RELATED: Driver Stops Carjacking By Asking Axe-Wielding Suspect To Pray With Him: REPORT)

Police searched Lynch’s home Monday but did not find the weapons he allegedly used during the alleged carjacking, Fox 5 reported. Police reportedly discovered a handgun as well as several rounds of ammunition at the suspect’s home. Lynch has been formally charged for armed carjacking, and the department and FBI offered up to $20,000 for information that could potentially lead to the arrest of the persons responsible for the incident.

Police obtained footage they say identified Lynch as the driver of the stolen car, the New York Post reported. Police were reportedly tipped off Lynch and the other suspect belonged to a street gang.

In the meantime, Lynch is set to appear in court Monday, according to the New York Post.

Lynch also had a previous assault charge filed against him due to an unrelated incident, per the New York Post.

Washington, D.C., carjackings have more than doubled since last year, from a little more than 400 cases in 2022 to more than 800 cases in 2023, Fox 5 reported. Police data shows the vast majority — 66 percent — of those arrested for carjackings are juveniles, per Fox 5.