Driver Stops Carjacking By Asking Axe-Wielding Suspect To Pray With Him: REPORT

A St. Louis, Missouri, man was deterred from an alleged carjacking when the driver offered to pray with him, KMOV reported Sunday citing a police report.

Romel Taylor, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the Oct. 18 incident. The suspect also faces felony robbery charges in two separate cases, according to KMOV.

The driver, after allegedly being threatened with an axe by Taylor as he exited his car, asked the suspect to join him in prayer, according to KMOV. The suspect reportedly walked away from the scene as the driver began to pray.

Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away https://t.co/fd9i32ssgF — KFVS News (@kfvsnews) November 13, 2023

Taylor was allegedly also involved in a bank robbery on Oct. 20 at the Bank of America on St. Louis Avenue. He allegedly handed a teller a note demanding cash and implied possession of a weapon, KMOV reported. The bank staff reportedly complied, and handed over more than $4,000. (RELATED: Video Captures Good Samaritan Pulling Off Heroic Rescue Of Police Officer With Bullets Flying)

Additionally, Taylor has been charged in connection with a carjacking. The driver in that incident reported that Taylor allegedly approached him with a knife to demand car keys. Taylor then allegedly fled in the stolen vehicle, but police tracked him down using the victim’s cellphone, which had been left in the car, according to KMOV.

“Investigators continue to follow up on several cases and present them to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for additional charging consideration as Taylor is believed to be responsible for multiple incidents occurring throughout the City of St. Louis in recent weeks,” a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department told CBS News.