‘Puppet Masters’: Vivek Slams Crowd At Debate After Drowning In Boos During Attack

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called out booing audience members at the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate Wednesday, claiming they were former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s “puppet masters.”

Ramaswamy joined the fourth RNC debate stage in Alabama alongside former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Haley. Haley was previously asked by moderators about her stance on the Ukraine war when Ramaswamy requested to make a statement about her views.

The presidential candidate called out Haley for her take on pushing a “pointless war” in Ukraine, claiming that the former governor did not even have knowledge of the “names of the provinces” in Ukraine that she would potentially send troops to. (RELATED: ‘He’s Proved Himself’: Iowa Voters Tout Trump’s White House Experience Ahead Of Cedar Rapids Speech)

“This is what I want people to understand … I mean she has no idea what the hell the names of those provinces are, but she wants to send our sons and daughters and our troops and our military equipment to go fight it,” Ramaswamy stated.

Christie could be heard in the background attempting to jump in on the heated debate, however, he was unsuccessful as Ramawamy continued. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Says His Acknowledgement Of One Key Issue Could Make Him ‘A Major Surprise’ In Iowa Caucus)

“So reject this myth that they’ve been selling you — that somebody had a cup of coffee stint at the UN and then makes eight million bucks after has real foreign policy experience. It takes an outsider to see this through — look at the blank expression. She doesn’t know the names of the provinces that she wants to actually fight for,” Ramaswamy continued.

Audience members could be heard loudly booing, pushing Ramaswamy to call them her “puppet masters,” and claiming they were her “donors.”

“And there’s her puppet masters right there!” Vivek stated as the booing from the crowd attempted to drown him out. “The donors right there that are playing her like a puppet master.”

Christie then cut off Ramaswamy leading to another shouting match between the two as the former New Jersey governor went to comment on what Ramaswamy had said.