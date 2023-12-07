Fans Donate To ‘Home Alone’ Actor As He Faces Life-Saving Surgery

The family of Ken Hudson Campbell, famous for playing Santa in “Home Alone” is appealing for financial help from fans after announcing he needs life-saving surgery.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the star, who is suffering from a recent cancer diagnosis. “A tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth,” his family wrote on the GoFundMe page. They detailed the treatment required to save Campbell, and noted the actor lost his health insurance during the SAG-AFTRA strike and is in desperate need of assistance.

“You may know Ken from his roles as Santa in Home Alone, the guy Bill Murray kisses in Groundhog’s Day, or in Armageddon where his character loses his life saving the world from a giant asteroid. Now, we need the world’s help to save Ken,” his family wrote to the platform.

“On December 7th, he is scheduled for a 10-hour surgery, during which a large part of his jawbone will be removed, along with his lymph nodes, and part of his leg bone,” they said.

“Surgeons plan to reconstruct a new jaw for Ken from this leg bone, install it, and treat him with radiation. He will have a 6-month recovery period & Chemo may be needed afterwards as well,” his family wrote.

Since losing his medical insurance as a result of the Hollywood strikes, and being forced out of work during that time, the famous actor is facing a financial struggle and requires assistance with medical fees.

He is expected to require "a week in the hospital, dealing with a feeding tube, skin grafts, and a Tracheotomy, and we are looking at further recovery possibilities like nursing homes," according to the GoFundMe page.

“It is possible that this procedure will affect his ability to work as an actor in the future. We are asking for your help so that Kenny can use the time ahead to return to health, and spend more time with family & friends,” they wrote.

At the time of writing, a little over $65,000 of the $100,000 goal has been donated.