House Republicans Release Text Of Impeachment Inquiry Resolution For Joe Biden

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong introduced a 14-page resolution Thursday that would authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes,” the resolution reads.

The resolution is set to be marked up Tuesday, Dec. 12 and a vote could occur Wednesday.

“It’s time for the House to take the next step in the Biden impeachment investigation and adopt an impeachment inquiry resolution. The White House and multiple witnesses have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the investigation and have rejected subpoenas. Despite this refusal, the investigation has uncovered alarming details that demand further scrutiny,” Armstrong said in a statement. (RELATED: ‘Removed From Office Immediately’: More Republicans Are Warming To Impeaching Joe Biden)

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — BILLS 118hres918ih 0 by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

“The Biden family and associates received more than $24 million from foreign nationals. Joe Biden received $200,000 from his brother, James Biden, the same day James received a $200,000 loan from a failing rural hospital operator. Joe Biden also received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from his brother and sister-in-law. It’s become clear that the Biden family sold influence around the world using Joe Biden’s name as the product. An investigation in any jurisdiction around the country would move forward if it had these facts. A vote on an impeachment inquiry puts the House in the best position to prevail in court and uncover the truth,” Armstrong continued. (RELATED: MTG Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Joe Biden)

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)