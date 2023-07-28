‘Removed From Office Immediately’: More Republicans Are Warming To Impeaching Joe Biden

Amid Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top House Republicans’ stated support for an impeachment inquiry, more GOP representatives are warming to the removal process.

Citing the testimony of two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers, McCarthy said Tuesday that an impeachment inquiry would help Republicans better access documents detailing alleged misconduct from law enforcement officials benefiting Hunter Biden. Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed the position, which Democrats adopted in 2019 during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

“I strongly support the speaker. We’re producing more evidence every day that shows this president has broken many laws, his family has broken many laws, and they won’t respond to simple questions like, ‘what did your family do to receive the millions of dollars from our enemies around the world?’ So I think that’s something I would support,” Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said, adding that Hunter Biden’s collapsed plea agreement would not impact his investigations.

Other House Republicans are doubling down on their previous calls for impeachment, taking the messaging from leadership as vindication. The House previously voted along party lines to refer an impeachment resolution from Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert to the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees. (RELATED: After Blasting Biden Corruption, Majority Leader Scalise Dodges Question On Impeaching President)

“The President is on record of lying. He said that he had known nothing about his son’s business deals. He knows nothing about any of this stuff, but it is now proven that he has lied to the American people that cannot be ignored, and we can’t sweep it under the rug. So the responsibility literally lies with the Republican conference, to take up an impeachment inquiry. And I think that’s the right thing to do. I’m very happy,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who introduced impeachment articles in May, told the Daily Caller.

“I’ve been calling for impeaching Joe Biden since Sen. Grassley released the FD-1023 suggesting that Joe Biden abused his power to enrich his family and assist foreign nationals. If Republicans substantiate these allegations, Joe Biden must be removed from office immediately,” Indiana Rep. Jim Banks added.

Other Republicans are taking a more cautious approach, citing the need for investigations to continue. District Attorney David Weiss is expected to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, where he will discuss the Hunter Biden criminal probe, after the August recess. (RELATED: ‘Abusing His Government Power’: Ted Cruz Pushes For Biden Impeachment)

“The American people elected this Republican majority in part on a promise that we would provide oversight of the Biden administration, and we are doing just that from Secretary Mayorkas to Director Wray and the Biden family’s corrupt business dealings. The investigations our committees are conducting will provide the American people with the transparency they deserve,” Whip Tom Emmer, the third-ranking House Republican, told the Daily Caller.

“It’s a major response to what we see going on here. It’s not out of line at least to inquire as to the depth of what’s going on here. That doesn’t mean you necessarily just run out and do impeachment. I think impeachment’s been abused the last few years, and so it’s not something to be taken lightly,” California Rep. Doug LaMalfa told the Daily Caller. “There’s just a whole big witch’s brew of stuff going on with Hunter allegedly, with the lot of them there. So I think it’s worthy of probing that deeper and seeing what’s real, what’s provable, and what’s hype.”