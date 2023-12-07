NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Approval Rating Drops To Lowest In Recorded History

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ approval rating has dropped to the lowest rate in recorded history, according to a new poll.

Adams has faced a barrage of negative news coverage amid a federal campaign finance investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign and a sexual assault lawsuit against him, as well as criticism of his handling of the influx of illegal alien migrants to New York City from other states, which has stressed city resources. Adams’ approval rating fell to 28%, the lowest rate since Quinnipiac University began polling in 1996. (RELATED: NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Campaign Is Under FBI Investigation For Alleged Foreign Donations)

“There’s no good news for Mayor Adams in this poll. Not only are voters giving him poor grades on the job he’s doing at City Hall, their views on his character have dimmed,” Mary Snow, Quinnipiac University’s assistant poll director, wrote in a statement accompanying the announcement of the poll. “As the city faces across the board budget cuts while dealing with a migrant crisis, headlines about a federal investigation into the mayor’s 2021 campaign and an accusation of sexual assault leveled against him from 30 years ago are taking a toll.”

Mayor Eric Adams says illegal immigration will destroy not only New York City but also all neighborhoods in America. WATCH pic.twitter.com/5JXSpU8EVj — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 7, 2023

Adams’ approval ratings were under 50% across all demographics and on all polled issues. Among Democrats, his approval rating fell to 35%, with 49% disapproving of his performance.

Adams’ worst ratings on issues were regarding the city budget and homelessness, where just 22% of voters approved of his performance. The poll also revealed that 62% of voters agreed with Adams’ statement in September that the migrant influx could “destroy” New York City.

Regarding his character, just 32% believed that Adams was “honest and trustworthy,” while 54% disagreed, according to the poll.

The New York City official with the highest approval ratings was Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a left-wing politician who ran for governor in 2022, with 43% approval, according to the poll.

Adams’ low approval rating breaks the record set by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose rating in 2003 was 31%, according to the poll announcement. Bloomberg went on to win re-election twice, in 2005 and 2009.

Former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, who resigned in disgrace in 2021 amid sexual harassment charges that were later dismissed, is reportedly considering running for mayor in 2025 should Adams leave office before his term expires.

The poll was conducted between 1,297 self-identified registered voters in New York City between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. It has an error margin of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

Adams’ spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

