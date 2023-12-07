Patrick McHenry Makes New York Times’ ’71 Most Stylish’ People Of 2023 List

A GOP representative was named on The New York Times Styles’s 71 Most ‘Stylish’ People of 2023 list Wednesday.

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina’s tenth congressional district was only seven down on The New York Times’ list, sandwiched between K-Pop group NewJeans and Jeff Bezos’ Schooner. The article said McHenry was placed on the list for his collection of bow ties. (GOP Rep. Tim Burchett Absolutely Flames Reporter’s Outfit In Response To Gov’t Shutdown Question)

“A silver lining of watching the many House speaker votes? Seeing the outgoing Republican congressman’s various bow ties,” the Times wrote.

McHenry has worn colorful bowties ranging from bright reds to blue-and-orange stripes.

McHenry announced in December he would not be seeking re-election.

I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term. I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end. I look forward to what comes next for my family and me.https://t.co/QCVurSYuhm

— Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) December 5, 2023

McHenry was not the only political figure to have made the list: The Times also mentioned State Rep. Justin Jones of Tennessee for his white suit.

“The Democratic lawmaker’s white suit became a potent political symbol when he was briefly expelled from the Tennessee legislature over a protest for gun control,” the Times said.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also credited.

“They navigated some big personal changes — their separation as a couple, his newly dyed hair — with admirable transparency,” the Times wrote of DeBlasio and his former partner.

Other celebrities to make the most fashionable list included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, as well as Dylan Mulvaney and Mark Zuckerberg.