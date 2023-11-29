Trans Influencer Accused Of ‘Mocking’ Women Makes Exclusive 30-Under-30 List

Transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is known for documenting transition via “Days of Girlhood” videos, is honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30 Social Media” awards.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Mulvaney said in Forbes’ profile. (RELATED: Bud Light To Woo Customers With Camouflage Bottles After Mulvaney Backlash: REPORT)

Mulvaney’s critics accuse the influencer of promoting a demeaning caricature of womanhood. Bud Light offered Mulvaney a partnership in April, sending the TikToker a beer can celebrating “365 days of girlhood.” The move prompted a massive boycott of the brand and multiple exits of top marketing executives from the company.

“Nevertheless, she’s landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC, and she has urged brands to go beyond ‘just inclusive marketing’ to stand up for what’s right,” the profile of Mulvaney continued. “Last year, she sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss trans rights and this year, she won Breakout Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards, the Oscars of the Internet.”

Mulvaney met with President Joe Biden in October, where they promoted sex change operations for minors.

“I always want my followers to know it’s because of them that I’m in those rooms,” Mulvaney said.