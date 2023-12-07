Plane Flies Over Harvard Campus Reading ‘Harvard Hates Jews’

A plane flew over Harvard University’s campus Thursday with a banner reading “Harvard Hates Jews,” according to multiple sources on social media.

Harvard University President Claudine Gay spoke at a hearing Tuesday and refused to say if students would be disciplined for genocidal speech and backtracked Wednesday from her statement following backlash from prominent figures and the White House. Following a rise in anti-Israel activities on campus, a truck drove around Harvard University a multitude of times that showed the faces of students who signed an anti-Israel letter. (RELATED: Ivy League Presidents Invoked Free Speech To Defend Anti-Jewish Protests. Here’s How They’ve Treated Conservatives)

The Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee called the plane “racist weaponization” and said the phrase “Harvard Hates Jews” is a “right wing slogan,” according to a tweet.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill also refused to answer whether they would discipline students for chants calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.

Over 30 student organizations at Harvard signed a letter blaming Israel for the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, causing nationwide backlash. Gay released a statement on Oct. 10 saying that the students did not speak for the university but had a “right to speak” and some of the organizations that signed the letter withdrew their signatures, according to The Harvard Crimson.

More than 100 Harvard faculty signed a letter defending the anti-Israel phrase “From the river to the sea,” calling it “complicated.” After the rise of anti-Israel sentiment on Harvard’s campus, several major donors including the Wexner Foundation, founded by billionaire Leslie Wexner, stopped donating.

The Harvard College Jewish Alumni Association also pledged to stop giving to the university, causing concern among Harvard gift officers who receive donations for the university.

Harvard did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

