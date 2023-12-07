School Assigned Fifth-Grade Girl To Room With Biological Boy

An 11-year-old girl was assigned to share a room with a female-identifying male student on a cross-country school trip, according to The Daily Signal.

The girl’s parents were not informed that their daughter would be sharing sleeping arrangements with a biological male. This took place at Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado, which has a record of adopting radical race and gender policies.

The school sponsored a trip to Philadelphia and Washington D.C. in June and told parents that the fifth-graders would be sleeping on sex-segregated floors. However, the district failed to inform parents that they would consider students’ gender identity rather than their biological sex when assigning rooms.

