Guys, There’s A Whole Separate Nation Inside Nevada, And It Sounds Pretty Wild

There is a micronation inside the state of Nevada called The Republic of Molossai, and it sounds absolutely insane.

The Sun profiled the tiny nation Tuesday, as His Excellency, The President of Molossai, Kevin Baugh spoke to the outlet to explain the rules and regulations of his nation. Baugh founded the country on May 26, 1977 with a group of friends, and originally called it the Grand Republic of Goldstein.

Back in the day, Baugh was just the Prime Minister of the state. His buddy was the king. But all that changed, at least by 1999. Baugh wanted a new name for the country, and chose Molossai because it sounds like the Hawaiian word “maluhia,” meaning peace and harmony. “We try to be harmonious here in our little country. We work pretty well at that,” Baugh noted.

It’s probably easy to keep the peace as only 38 people are currently called citizens of Molossai, which sits across 11.3 acres within the state of Nevada. Most of the citizens do not live within the acreage.

Some of the rules of Molossai are pretty magical, in my opinion. You can’t bring onions or spinach, catfish or walruses into the country — which poses significant questions about how they season their food (how can you cook without onions?). But Baugh hates onions. And as a self-professed “benevolent dictator,” he can make up whatever rules he wants.

Oh, and the United Nations does not recognize the nation. (RELATED: NASA Claims Its Identified A Strange Object That Defies The Laws Of Physics)

Personally, I can’t wait to see The Republic of Molossai’s eventual (hopefully) comedy biopic, maybe featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Baugh’s full official title is His Excellency President Grand Admiral Colonel Doctor Kevin Baugh, President and Raïs of Molossia, Protector of the Nation and Guardian of the People.

